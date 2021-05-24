Marshall University club holds golf tournament at Grandview as part of their 2021 Big Green Tour

GRANDVIEW, WV (WOAY) – The Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Club held their 31st annual four-person scramble golf tournament at Grandview Country Club as part of their 2021 Big Green Tour. And while this outing is all about getting together for a day of golf, it’s also a fundraiser for the Big Green Scholarship Program, which provides scholarships for student-athletes at Marshall University.

“That amount of money that it takes to come into Marshall takes a big hit, especially for out-of-state kids, so there’s even that much more money you have to pay on out-of-state tuitions and it’s really coming back to the athletic department to cover that, so we’re helping to throw the money into that to cover for those kids,” says Doug Leeber, President of Marshall University Southern Coalfields Club.

The outing included a visit from coaches and members of the Marshall athletic department, lunch, dinner, and drinks provided by various sponsors, lots of prizes, a shotgun start to kick off the tournament, and a special Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser after the tournament.

“We are going to drop them all out of a tractor bucket into the putting ring, the first ball that goes in the hole or is closest to will win that person $1,000, all the rest of the money will go into our scholarship fund, and this year we’re especially excited because we named this after our long time friend and supporter Mark Walker, who has been dealing with some health challenges,” Amanda Ashley, secretary of the club says.

The Big Green Scholarship Foundation provides funds to all Marshall athletes but is a particularly important asset for student-athletes in Southern West Virginia. And this annual golf outing not only represents a major part of this program but is also just a good time.

“It’s always good being here, always a great time being with friends and people I haven’t seen in a while, it’s kind of like a little unofficial family reunion,” says Noah Norman, a student at Marshall.

The Big Green Tour is expected to be on the road until around the end of June, and you can check out where they will be next on herdzone.com.

