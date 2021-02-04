Marshall football announces signing class, staff additions

WOAY – Marshall football is continuing to put together its 2021 roster, while head coach Charles Huff announced most of his coaching staff for the upcoming season.

While most Herd signees sent in their letters prior to Huff’s introduction as head coach, there were 10 student-athletes who signed on Wednesday. Among them was four-star wide receiver Caleb Coombs from Leesburg, Virginia; Coombs had received offers from Alabama, Georgia, and Virginia Tech, among other schools.

Huff also announced the majority of assistant coaches, which includes Tim Cramsey staying as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Former WVU quarterback Clint Trickett will join as wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator, while Oak Hill native Shannon Morrison will coach linebackers.

Morrison, who graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1990, helped Marshall reach three straight FCS national championship games from 1991-93 (winning in 1992). He was a Herd team captain and All-Southern Conference selection in 1994. Morrison had previously been a graduate assistant at Marshall in the mid-1990s, then coached safeties and linebackers in the mid-2000s. He was an assistant at Eastern Kentucky from 2016-2020. Additional assistant coaches will be announced later, but the current list is below.

Tim Cramsey, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Bill Legg, Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends

Dominique Brown, Cornerbacks

Telly Lockette, Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs

Shannon Morrison, Linebackers

Eddy Morrissey, Offensive Line

Jeremy Springer, Special Teams

Ralph Street, Defensive Line

Clint Trickett, Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Sharrod Everett, Football Chief of Staff

Ben Ashford, Director of Sports Performance

Mark Gale, Asst. AD of Football Operations