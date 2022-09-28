Manchin, Tuberville request input from athletic collectives for name, image and likeness legislation

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) request input from athletic collectives nationwide on their bipartisan legislation on name, image, and likeness (NIL). Last month, Senators asked for NIL stakeholders’ opinions on pursuing the resolution. In response, university athletic directors, administrators, associations, and student-athlete groups encouraged further legal action.

In June 2021, The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the NCAA to revise its guidelines allowing student-athletes to receive payment for using their NIL. Athlete collectives are organizations designed to collect funds from private donors to increase NIL’s effect on college athlete recruitment.

Related