Manchin scolds Republicans: “pure politics at its worst.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – As late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose, Senator Joe Manchin explains his stance against confirming a new justice.

In an interview Wednesday, Manchin slammed republicans, pointing out the precedent set after Justice Scalia died in 2016. That year, many republicans refused to vote on then-President Obama’s pick, leading to President Trump’s pick being confirmed the following year. Manchin says the same should happen now, with a pick held off until after the election.

“I’m just using the words of all of my colleagues on the republican side when they wouldn’t move forward or even meet with Merrick Garland, and that was 10 months before the election,” said Manchin. “Now, all of a sudden, it’s the right thing to do. That’s just pure politics at its worst.”

Manchin says he will vote against moving forward with the confirmation process, but will meet with the president’s pick if the Senate votes to move forward anyways.