Manchin hosts Department of Defense leaders in West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted senior leaders from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) in West Virginia.

During their visit to several locations around the Mountain State, Senator Manchin showcased West Virginia’s current defense capabilities and potential to act as additional support to the U.S. military.

“I was honored to welcome a number of senior decision-makers from the Department of Defense to West Virginia this week,” said Senator Manchin.

“….I always say West Virginia is one of the most patriotic states in the nation, and it is more important than ever that we ready our full military potential as our adversaries around the world continue to present more serious threats to American national security.”

“I look forward to expanding this relationship with DoD to bolster our national defense systems and demonstrate the immense pride West Virginians have in supporting our servicemembers both at home and abroad.”

