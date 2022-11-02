Manchin encourages West Virginians to apply for health insurance during Affordable Care Act open enrollment period

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) encourages West Virginians to apply for health insurance coverage during the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Open Enrollment Period that will continue until January 15.

Open Enrollment kicked off yesterday and residents that enroll or change their coverage by December 15 will receive coverage beginning January 1, 2023.

West Virginia offers free enrollment assistance to all in-state residents through the WV Navigator visit acanavigato.com/wv/home or call 1-844-WV-CARES.

Related