Manchin, Capito, McKinley announce $140 million to reclaim abandoned mine lands in West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Representative David McKinley (R-WV) announce West Virginia received $140,751,000 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The funding will help West Virginia ensure the health and safety of the state’s coal communities and reinforce their local economies by reclaiming abandoned mine lands.

In West Virginia, The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act have helped the State’s Department of Environmental Protection invest in projects closing off dangerous mine shafts, treating acid mine drainage, and restoring water supplies damaged by mining.

