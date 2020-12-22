Manchin, Capito announce $4.4 million for WV Head Start programs

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $4,473,661 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Head Start programs across West Virginia.

“Early education is essential for a bright future and Head Start provides our youngest West Virginians with the skills and education they need to succeed, no matter their background. I’m a longtime supporter of Head Start and know this investment will continue to benefit the programs across our state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for Head Start funding so they can give our children the chance they deserve,” said Senator Manchin.

“Programs like Head Start provide our children with the foundation needed to set them on a trajectory towards success,” Senator Capito said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown how resilient our students are, but it has also underscored the need for additional support to schools across our state. I’m proud to support programs like Head Start that help fortify the education of the next generation of West Virginia leaders.”

Individual awards listed below:

$1,879,793 – MountainHeart Community Services

$1,352,396 – Raleigh County Community Action Association

$1,178,972 – Eastern Allegheny Council for Human Services Head Start

$62,500 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR)