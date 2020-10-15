MANCHIN, CAPITO ANNOUNCE $2.8 MILLION FOR WEST VIRGINIA FLOOD RECOVERY

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,803,771 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHA) for flood recovery projects in the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge and Monongahela National Forest.

“Our state has been hit hard by floods in recent years and has damaged our national and state public lands. This funding will help the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge and Monongahela National Forest repair the damage sustained from these floods so our wonderful parks and public lands can be enjoyed by West Virginians and our visitors. I will continue to fight for funding that helps our state recover and repair from the flooding that has impacted our state,” said Senator Manchin.

“The mountainous terrain and rugged landscape of West Virginia allow for rainwater to channel and accumulate quickly, causing flash floods that can lead to severe damage to our land and infrastructure. Effects of these floods are especially felt in our national forests and wildlife refuges, where less flood prevention infrastructure is established. This funding from the DOT will be used to make critical improvements to our roads in these areas, making sure that access is safely maintained for residents of surrounding communities and for visitors to our beautiful forests. I am thankful for DOT’s support in improving infrastructure across our state and will continue to advocate for better roads in West Virginia,” said Senator Capito.

Individual awards listed below:

$2,262,888 – U.S. Forest Service – Monongahela National Forest

– U.S. Forest Service – Monongahela National Forest $356,655 – U.S. Forest Service – Monongahela National Forest

– U.S. Forest Service – Monongahela National Forest $184,228 – U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service – Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge