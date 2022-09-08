Manchin announces $491k from the American Rescue Plan to improve West Virginia air quality

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $491,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP). The American Rescue Plan supplied the funding and will support monitoring and improving air quality levels across West Virginia.

WVDEP will use the funding to observe particulate matter concentrations and other air quality standards statewide. Additionally, WVDEP will replace current filter-based monitors and upgrade pollutant monitoring sites in areas with disproportionate pollutant exposure. The projects will boost efforts to monitor air quality levels, decreasing the risk of adverse health conditions.

Related