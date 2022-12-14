Manchin announces $167k for Generation West Virginia’s Newforce program

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announces Generation West Virginia will receive $167,000 to strengthen its Newforce program

Newforce is a technology skills training course preparing underemployed West Virginians with no coding experience for their first career in the technology industry.

The program also connects job seekers with good-paying, long-term software development jobs.

The funding comes from a congressionally directed spending request secured by Senator Manchin from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Employment and Training Administration.

