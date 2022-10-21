Manchin announces $1.3 million for four West Virginia agricultural projects

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announces $1,332,195 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for four West Virginia agricultural projects.

The projects are designed to strengthen and expand access to local and regional food businesses.

The USDA’s Local Food Promotion Program (LFPP) provided the funding supplemented by the American Rescue Plan and USDA’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) Benefit Delivery Modernization Grants Program.

Individual awards include

$250,000 – State of West Virginia This funding will support a contract with Custom Data Processing (CDP) to implement a new mobile system, FarmMarket Direct (FMD), at West Virginia farmers markets. The new mobile system will replace paper vouchers with a QR code linked to monthly FMNP benefits in the participant’s account.

USDA’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) Benefit Delivery Modernization Grants provide funding to state agencies to purchase mobile-friendly software or web-based services that streamline benefit delivery and help increase the use of Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits at farmers’ markets.

