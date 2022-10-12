Manchin and Senate colleagues reintroduce Fair Hiring in Banking Act

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Chris Coons (D-DE), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) reintroduce the bipartisan Fair Hiring in Banking Act.

The legislation would reduce barriers across the financial services sector and ensure highly qualified individuals with minor arrest or conviction records have equal opportunities for employment.

The bill would expand upon the Fair Hiring in Banking Act by including credit unions. Additionally, it will replace the lifetime ban on working in the financial services industry with a seven-year waiting period for people with minor offenses.

There will be exceptions in place for individuals the committed criminal acts before the age of 21 and 30 months before employment.

The Fair Hiring in Banking Act would also ensure that an individual with an expunged or sealed criminal record will no longer require a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) waiver to secure employment.

