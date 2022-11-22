Manchin and Capito congratulate West Virginian Henry Cerbone for his selection as a 2023 Rhodes Scholar

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) congratulate Henry A. Cerbone from Albright, West Virginia, a senior at Harvard University, for his selection as a 2023 Rhodes Scholar.

The Rhodes Scholarship is one of the world’s most prestigious scholarship programs and honors graduating college seniors for high academic achievement, the moral force of character, the instinct for leadership, and dedicated service to their communities.

The Rhodes Scholarship is the world’s oldest and among the most prestigious graduate scholarship programs.

Selected students complete a two-year graduate program at Oxford University in England.

Cerbone will be the first Rhodes scholar selected through the US District 11 committee, representing West Virginia since 2004.

Related