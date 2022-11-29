Manchin and Capito’s Protecting Jessica Grubb’s Legacy Act Proposed Rule announced

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) announced U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito’s (R-WV) Protecting Jessica Grubb’s Legacy Act (Legacy Act) proposed rule.

The Legacy Act will change existing privacy regulations, such as 42 CFR Part 2, surrounding medical records for those suffering from substance use disorder.

The proposed rule will enact the Legacy Act aiming to save lives by ensuring medical providers do not accidentally give opioids to patients in recovery, like in the case of Jessica Grubb.

The rule will align Part 2 more closely with privacy provisions in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to provide appropriate access to patient information necessary for effective care while protecting patient privacy.

