Manchin and Capito announce cosponsors for bipartisan Electoral Count act Reform

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced their bipartisan Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act now has 10 Democrat and 10 Republican cosponsors in the Senate. The legislation will ensure the electoral votes counted by Congress reflects every state’s ballot, promoting a peaceful transition of power between Presidents.

Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Rob Portman (R-OH), Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mark Warner (D-VA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Todd Young (R-IN), Chris Coons (D-DE), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Alex Padilla (D-CA) will join Senators Manchin and Capito as cosponsors on the legislation.

A one-pager on the Electoral Count Reform Act is available here .

A one-pager on the Presidential Transition Improvement Act is available here .

The full text of the legislation is available here .

