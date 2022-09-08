Manchin and Capito announce $9 million for five West Virginia public safety programs

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $9,076,886 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for five West Virginia programs designed to promote public safety and reinforce justice systems statewide.

Award recipients include:

$7,980,096 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Victim Assistance Formula Grant Program The Victim Assistance Formula Grant Program provides funding to states to strengthen crime victim services for eligible individuals.

– West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Victim Assistance Formula Grant Program $442,000 – Legislative Office of the State of West Virginia: Victim Compensation Formula Grant Program The Victim Compensation Formula Grant Program provides funding to states to enhance state victim compensation payments to eligible individuals.

– Legislative Office of the State of West Virginia: Victim Compensation Formula Grant Program $400,000 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program The Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program provides funding to states for the digitation of all current files in the sex offender registry.

– West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Support for Adam Walsh Act Implementation Grant Program $164,590 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: State Justice Statistics Program for Statistical Analysis Centers The State Justice Statistics Program for Statistical Analysis Centers provides funding to states to collect and analyze data on individuals entering the criminal justice system. This project will focus on sentencing length, crime categories, and parole revocation, allowing West Virginia to use more accurate and comprehensive data throughout the state’s justice systems.

– West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: State Justice Statistics Program for Statistical Analysis Centers $90,200 – West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Sex Offender and Registration Notification Act (SORNA) Grant Program The SORNA Grant Program provides funds to states to strengthen sex offender registration and notification programs. The programs are designed to protect children and adults from sexual exploitation and violent crime, prevent child abuse and child pornography and promote safe Internet use.

– West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Sex Offender and Registration Notification Act (SORNA) Grant Program

