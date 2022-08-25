Manchin and Capito announce $760k for substance use disorder treatment programs, and juvenile justice system improvements

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $760,645 from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to support improvements to the juvenile justice system improvements and residential substance use treatment programs within West Virginia’s correctional facilities.

The DOJ awarded $457,000 to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Title II Formula Grants Program. DOJ’s Title II Formula Grants Program provides funding to support improvements to state and local justice systems and delinquency prevention and intervention efforts.

Additionally, The DOJ awarded $302,965 to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety: Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) Grant Program. The RSAT grant program provides funding to assist states with developing and implementing residential substance use disorder treatment programs within correctional facilities.

