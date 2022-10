Charleston, WV – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), announce $5,753,732 from the U.S. Department of Education Stronger Connections Grant Program.

The funding will support safer and healthier learning environments for K-12 students by offering school-based mental and emotional health services. Bipartisan Safer Communities provided the grant money for the initiative.

To learn more about the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, click here .

