Manchin and Capito announce $478k to promote internet safety for West Virginia children

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $478,652 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Justice Programs (OJP) for the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety will disperse the funds to help combat child sexual exploitation and prosecute sexual predators operating online.

The West Virginia State Police manages the task force to provide support to all West Virginia law enforcement agencies investigating technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation.

With the funding, agencies will be able to provide digital forensics examinations, invest in preventative measures through community outreach, and strengthen victim services for affected youth.

