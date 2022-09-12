Manchin and Capito announce $4.9 million for six West Virginia Health Services Programs

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senators Joe Manchin( D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $4,995,609 from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for six programs that will support healthcare services statewide.

Individual awards are listed below:

$2,000,095 – First Choice Services: Support Navigators

– First Choice Services: Support Navigators $1,386,669 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant

– West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant $750,000 – Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects

– Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects $300,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Pediatric Mental Health Care Access Expansion

– West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources: Pediatric Mental Health Care Access Expansion $284,178 – West Virginia University: Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation Research

– West Virginia University: Allergy, Immunology, and Transplantation Research $274,667 – West Virginia Perinatal Partnership: Statewide Perinatal Quality Collaboratives

