Manchin and Capito announce $38 million in energy assistance for West Virginia families

Huntington, WV (WOAY) – U.S Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $38,680,155 from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for West Virginia.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provided funding to the program to offer financial assistance to residents with energy costs representing a disproportionate share of their household budgets.

The department included the funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations funding and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

LIHEAP helps low-income households pay home heating and cooling bills, energy-related home repairs, and weatherization modifications to make homes more energy efficient.

