Manchin and Capito announce $375,000 for youth substance use disorder prevention programs

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $375,000 for three Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Programs across West Virginia. The funding from the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) will empower communities to deter and fight youth substance use. Senators Capito and Manchin granted $125,000 each to The Martinsburg Initiative, Jefferson Berkeley Alliance, and Logan County Prevention Coalition.

The DFC Program funds local coalitions to strengthen prevention programs and help create drug-free communities nationwide. The funding will help the three organizations initiate educational strategies in schools, recruit more community members to join coalitions, and reduce young people’s access to dangerous substances.

Related