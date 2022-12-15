Manchin and Bipartisan colleagues urge Biden to extend Title 42 order

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and colleagues urge President Joe Biden to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 beyond the December 21 deadline.

In May 2022, DHS Secretary Mayorkas stated he anticipated as many as 18,000 unlawful crossings per day once Title 42 legislation is no longer active.

Based on recent court filings, DHS almost completely relies on Title 42 to control migration from Mexico and the Northern Triangle.

In October 2022, Title 42 expelled the vast majority of Mexicans, Guatemalans, Hondurans, and Salvadorans that the U.S. Border Patrol encountered along the border rather than process them under Title 8.

Related