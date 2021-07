TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – A man is wanted out of Tazewell County.

35-year-old James Robert Daniel Lee Hamm is wanted for failure to appear for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, as well as unauthorized use of vehicle.

His last known location was in Boissevain, VA. ┬áIf you have any information on Hamm’s whereabouts, contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department at (276) 988-5966.

