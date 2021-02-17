Man shot while troopers execute search warrant in Beaver

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One man has been shot after troopers served a search warrant at a motel in Beaver.

On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, members of the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Taskforce served a search warrant at the Patriot Inn Motel in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. Jason A. Terrell, 38, a subject of the search warrant, was shot by an officer. Members on scene provided medical assistance to Mr. Terrell until he was transported to the hospital. Mr. Terrell is currently in stable condition. Arrest warrants were obtained on Mr. Terrell for four counts of Felony Drug Charges. This incident is being investigated by WVSP.