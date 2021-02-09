Man shot by Raleigh County Deputies after pointing gun at them

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY)- A man has been shot by Raleigh County Deputies after pointing a gun at them.

According to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a residence in Shady Spring to attempt to serve a domestic violence protective order. At this time, a male suspect retrieved a shotgun and proceeded to point it at the deputies.

One deputy fired at the male suspect, striking him in the chest. The male suspect then turned the shotgun on himself. The male was deceased at the scene.

At this point, no names are being released pending proper notifications and completion of the investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and the WV State Police.