Man receives prison sentence for multiple crimes in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man receives sentences for multiple crimes in Fayette County.

Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti announces that on April 22, 26-year-old Anthony S. Lively, of Lizemores, was sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to 1-3 years in prison for the felony offense of Attempt to Commit Burglary, 1-10 years for the felony offense of Grand Larceny, 1-5 years for the felony offense of Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, and fined $500 for the misdemeanor offense of Unlawful Taking of a Vehicle.

In July 2019, Lively stole property from an outbuilding at a residence in Gauley Bridge, including fishing poles and other fishing equipment valued at over $1,000.

In March 2020, Lively stole a 2004 GMC Sierra Trick valued at over $1,000 from a residence in Gauley Bridge.

In May 2020, Lively stole a 2017 Jeep Cherokee in Kanawha County, which was recovered in Gauley Bridge. Lively fled the scene of an accident involving this vehicle and was identified by his belongings left behind.

In June 2020, Lively fled from the deputy attempting to serve these warrants in a vehicle in the Jodie area and on foot into the Gauley River before he was ultimately apprehended.

Lively has remained incarcerated since June 23, 2020 and is facing additional felony charges from unrelated incidents that remain pending in Fayette County.

