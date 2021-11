HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – A man pleads guilty to an escape charge in Huntington.

According to court documents, on August 8, 2021, Court documents say in August, Robert Reid left Dismas Charities, Inc. without permission. He had been confined at Dismas because of a previous federal conviction for theft of firearms from a licensed federal firearms dealer.

Reid faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced in February.

