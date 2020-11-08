Man, minor allegedly beat man to death at Dollar General

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in custody after allegedly beating a man to death last night.

Around 6:47 p.m. on Saturday, State Police responded to a fight at the Dollar General in Rupert. In a press release, authorities say witnesses saw Jonathan McClung and a minor pull into the parking lot and start punching James Alvis III until he fell to the ground and bystanders pulled them off the victim.

An EMS team transported Alvis to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 8:03 p.m.

McClung and the minor were arrested and charged with first degree murder and conspiracy. McClung is at Southern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.