Man arrested after victim is beaten and kept in dog cage in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man is behind bars after a victim is beaten and kept in a dog cage in Beckley. On Saturday around 5 p.m., a concerned citizen came to Beckley PD to report an adult male subject was being held against his will at a residence on Foster Ave. in Beckley. The person said the male victim appeared badly beaten and was being held in a dog cage inside of the residence.

At about 8:25 p.m., the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, along with members of the Beckley Police Department executed the search warrant at the residence. The adult male victim was located inside the residence and was observed to be badly injured, suffering from multiple lacerations, contusions, and a significant injury to an upper extremity. The victim was transported by emergency medical personnel to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

32-year-old Joshua Aaron Lafferty was arrested on-scene. He is charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony. Lafferty is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail without bond. This incident is believed to be drug related.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available. Additional charges are expected as investigators work to identify other parties involved.

