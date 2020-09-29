Man injured, one arrested after shooting in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – One man is injured and another is arrested after a shooting in Bluefield, WV on Monday, Sept. 28.

According to court documents, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the victim, Cordero Hayes, of Welch, was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Troopers with the Princeton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police were notified of the shooting incident and responded to the area of Perdue Hollow Road in Bluefield.

A short time later, the suspect, Tyaire Clark, of Bluefield, was located in a parked vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General store in Bluewell. At this time, Clark was taken into custody, without incident and charged with Attempted Murder.

The suspected firearm used in the incident was also recovered from the suspect.

Hayes was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. At this time, his condition is unknown.

This is still an active investigation. Details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the WV State Police Princeton Detachment at (304) 425-2101.