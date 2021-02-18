Man facing murder charges after shooting incident in Robson

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County man is facing murder charges following an early morning incident in Robson. Sheriff Mike Fridley provided the following information regarding this incident.

At around 2:00 am this morning, notification was received by the Fayette County 911 Center of a shooting incident in the Robson area. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to the scene found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, Doug Greene, was arrested following the investigation on the charge of 1st Degree Murder for the shooting death of Craig Anthony Cottle. Information suggests that Greene confronted Cottle at his residence, armed with a small caliber handgun. Greene will be housed at the Southern Regional Jail awaiting court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.