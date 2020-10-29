Man facing multiple charges after fatal car accident

LASHMEET, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County man is in jail for allegedly driving under the influence, wrecking a car, and killing a woman.

According to court documents, Mercer County Deputies responded to an accident on Matoka Road. When deputies arrived, they spoke to Bobby Trent and Shana Holman who explained how the crash happened. Deputies then asked Holman to conduct a field sobriety test, which showed signs and symptoms of impairment, which promoted deputies to ask for a blood test.

Trent then admitted that he was the one operating the vehicle, and that Holman was just lying to keep Trent out of trouble. Both were arrested and Trent admitted to deputies his use of heroin and meth.

Deputies were then informed that one occupant of the car that collided was deceased, while the other had life threatening injuries. Bobby Trent has been charged with obstruction, expired registration, no insurance, DUI with injury, and DUI with death. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $50,000 bond.