Man facing drug charges after deputies witness a drug transaction

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)-A Fayette County man is facing drug charges. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy observed what appeared to be drug transactions from a trailer at Shilo Mobile Home Park. The Deputy received consent to search the home in question where methamphetamines, heroin and firearms were located.

Chanton Claybrooks of Fayetteville was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and being a Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.