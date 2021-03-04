Man faces sexual abuse and assault charges in Mercer County

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – A man in Mercer County is facing sexual abuse and assault charges.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 2, officers responded to a Mercer County residence.

The victim alleged Brandon Green had come to her apartment, broke her cell phone into pieces and held her at knife point. He then sexually assaulted her.

She advised Green burnt some of her belongings, kept her there against her will, beat her and threatened to kill her and hurt her family.

Green is arrested and charged with first degree sexual abuse (5-25 years), assault during the commission of a felony, unlawful restraint, domestic battery and brandishing a deadly weapon. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash-only bond.