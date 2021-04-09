Man faces felony theft charges in Fayette County

MOUNT CARBON, WV (WOAY) – A Mount Carbon man is facing felony theft charges in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Thursday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a theft call in Mount Carbon. A subject allegedly took a $40,000 excavator from a construction staging area and drove it to his home. The subject was actually using the machine when the Deputy arrived.

Adam Neil Jones, 42 of Mount Carbon, was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny. He will now await court proceedings.

