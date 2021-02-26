Man faces child neglect, domestic assault charges after incident in Scarbro

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A man is now facing child neglect and domestic assault charges after an incident in Scarbro.

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, Fayette County officers were dispatched after receiving a report that Earl Dodson III was chasing his girlfriend, their two two and four-year-old children and the girlfriend’s mother.

Dodson’s girlfriend told officers that he asked if he could take the children to eat, but she told him no because she did not trust him to be alone with them.

She said Dodson then tried to take the kids from her. However, she was able to prevent him from doing so and safely get in her mother’s vehicle with the children.

Dodson was then violently yelling and screaming, and punched the rear passenger glass where one of the children was sitting.

He then got in his car and followed them. He was allegedly driving very erratically, swerving into the oncoming traffic lane, honking his horn, and driving right up to the rear of the car, in what they believed to be an attempt to hit them.

Dodson is arrested for two counts of gross child neglect creating risk of death or bodily injury and three counts of domestic assault. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $20,000 bond.