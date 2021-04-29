Man dead after silo collapse at former Hobet mine site in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A 73-year-old man has died after a silo collapsed at the former Hobet mine site in Boone County.

According to WCHS-TV, firefighters said James Simpkins was killed in the collapse, according to the Danville Volunteer Fire Department.

Multiple crews have been at the collapse site for hours after Simpkins was reported to be trapped.

Members of the Danville and Madison fire departments, Boone County Ambulance and Boone Emergency Management are currently on scene.

Firefighters are not sure what caused the silo to collapse.

