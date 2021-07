AMIGO, WV (WOAY) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Rt. 16 in Raleigh County.

It happened just before 7:30 last night on Rt. 16 in the Amigo area.

The rider of the Kawasaki motorcycle was identified as Donald Blankenship, 63, of Stephenson. Blankenship had crashed the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other people or vehicles were involved.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Rhodell Voluntary Fire Department assisted with the investigation.

Related