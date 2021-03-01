Man charged with malicious wounding in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – A man is charged with malicious wounding after an alleged incident in Summers County.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sunday, Feb. 28 at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Summers County 911 Center received a call about a man in Hinton that had been beaten with a pipe and bleeding badly.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who alleged Samuel Moore had beaten him with a pipe inside his home.

The man had severe lacerations on his head and hand. He was transported to Beckley ARH for treatment.

Officers located Moore, who was placed under arrest for malicious wounding and transported to the Hinton Police Department for processing.

Officers observed a small drop of blood on the sleeve of Moore’s jacket. However, Moore repeatedly expressed the clothes were given to him prior.

Moore was then transported to Southern Regional Jail where he is currently located under a $25,000 bond.