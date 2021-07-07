Man charged with four counts of sexual abuse

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is charged with four counts of sexual abuse.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Price allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with his six-year-old granddaughter while she was in his care.

Price is charged with four counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian, or custodian.

He was remanded to Central Regional Jail, where he remains in custody under a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Other charges are pending. The matter is still under investigation.

