Man charged with domestic battery and malicious assault

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – A man is charged with domestic battery and malicious assault following an incident in Greenbrier County.

According to court documents, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department was told by the 911 Center that a female patient involved in a domestic altercation had come to Greenbrier Valley Hospital Emergency Room.

The victim said she and her boyfriend, John Quick, were in a physical altercation. She said he shoved her and struck her in the face. She blacked out from the blow and when she woke up was bleeding and in extreme pain from her jaw feeling out of place.

Quick was gone from the residence. The victim said the argument began because Quick had been drinking and was intoxicated. She said she had not called 911 when the incident occurred because her aunt had come to the residence immediately after and taken her to the ER.

Upon speaking with medical staff at the hospital, it was believed the victim’s jaw was broken. She was later transported to CAMC Charleston for surgery.

Later that night, Quick was located on the roadside approximately 200 yards from the victim’s residence. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, he was placed in custody and transported to the Rupert Sheriff Office.

Quick had an injury to his hand that was consistent with striking something. He was very intoxicated and was unable to clearly communicate with officers.

Quick is charged with domestic battery and malicious assault. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $6,000 bond.