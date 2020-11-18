Man charged with domestic assault, battery, and third degree arson

SCARBRO, WV (WOAY) – A man is charged on multiple offenses, including domestic assault, battery and third degree arson.

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic incident in Scarbro.

Fayette County 911 said the caller said the suspect, Zack Zink, refused to leave the property, attempted to set her ear on fire, and attempted to burn her with a torch.

Afterwards, the victim called back and said Zink had left the scene on foot, heading towards Rt. 612. Other units then attempted to locate him.

The Sheriff’s Department spoke to the victim and her husband, who was also on scene. The victim said Zink was not supposed to be on the property, but he was collecting materials to build a shelter on property.

She went out to ask him to leave, at which time he came out with a torch, chased her across the yard, and tried burning her back. He then lit the rear seat of the victim’s car on fire and lit paper towels with the torch, attempting to throw them into the vehicle.

The victim’s husband said Zink jumped on his wife, and burned and threw the torch at him. He also threatened to kill the two.

The Deputy Sheriff was able to locate the torch on scene, and also locate and photograph melted spots on the rear car seat, as well as burned paper towels directly beside the vehicle.

The victim had a red mark on her lower back, consistent with her story of Zink attempting to burn her.

Zink has a prior conviction for Domestic Battery through Fayette County Magistrate Court with a Guilty disposition back in 2015.

Zink is charged with two counts of Domestic Assault, Domestic Battery and offense and Third Degree Arson.

He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $7500 bond.