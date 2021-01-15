Man charged with attempted first degree murder, fleeing after 2014 pursuit

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A man is charged with attempted first degree murder and fleeing with reckless indifference after a pursuit back in 2014.

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 25, 2014, a Mercer County Sheriff’s Officer was conducting road patrol on Rt. 19 when a car was driving 64 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the car turned into a Sheetz parking lot and accelerated back onto the road.

The suspect continued to dodge the officer on several roads throughout Mercer County. Another officer arrived to assist in the pursuit, but the suspect made a wide right hand turn and rammed into the second officer’s vehicle.

The suspect continued to drive over the speed limit and struck another police car parked off the roadway. This caused substantial damage, and serious injuries to both the officer and suspect.

The officer and suspect were airlifted due to the nature of their injuries.

The suspect, Jerry Martin, Jr., is charged with two counts of attempt to commit first degree murder, as well as fleeing with reckless indifference.

Martin is currently located at Southern Regional Jail, under a $100,000 cash-only bond.