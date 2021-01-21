Man charged with attempt to commit a felony in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is charged with attempt to commit a felony, that being second degree sexual assault in Greenbrier County.

On or about May 24, 2018, Andrew Victor Bostic attempted to engage in sexual intercourse or intrusion with a 17-year-old female minor without her consent. The lack of consent was the result of forcible compulsion. However, Bostic failed or was prevented from committing that act.

Sexual assault in the second degree is punishable by a term of imprisonment in the penitentiary of the state of West Virginia for a term of not less than 10 and no more than 25 years. Punishment for an attempt to commit sexual assault in the second degree is not provided for otherwise.

Bostic is charged with attempt to commit a felony, that being second degree sexual assault. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 1-3 year sentence, being held with no bond.