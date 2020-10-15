Man charged with arson in Raleigh County

ODD, WV (WOAY) – A man is charged with 1st degree arson after an incident in Raleigh County.

On Aug. 4, Michael Wood, along with two other unidentified males, drove to 3285 Odd Road in Odd. Once there, Wood made contact with a neighbor and advised that he was dropping off building material.

During this time, security cameras show Wood and two unidentified males going around the structure carrying some wood and putting it on the steps going into the basement. The men went in and out of the structure several times.

The last time, Wood was scene on camera leaving the structure at a fast pace. Within a few seconds, smoke started coming from the upstairs window.

The neighbor heard the vehicle Wood was in leave at a high rate of speed.

Wood is charged with 1st degree arson. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail, with a bond of $25,000.