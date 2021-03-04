Man behind bars on several charges after alleged shooting incident in Mercer County

MONTCALM, WV (WOAY) – A man is facing several charges after allegedly shooting a man in Montcalm.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 27, Mercer County deputies responded to a call of a person who had been shot with a firearm.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, who had an apparent gunshot wound on his shoulder.

A witness told officers Scottie Tiller and the victim had gotten in a physical altercation. Tiller then shot the victim. The victim confirmed this information.

Tiller is arrested and charged with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, and persons prohibited from using a firearm. He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail under a $75,000 cash-only bond.