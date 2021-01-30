Man arrested on wanton endangerment charges in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested overnight after a physical altercation led to shots fired. According to the Princeton Police Department, on January 31st at around 3 a.m., members of the Princeton Police Department responded to Sonny’s Bar, located in the area of Athens Crossroads in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a victim whom advised that a physical altercation had taken place at which time a handgun was produced. At that time, two shots were fired in the direction of the victim, thankfully missing.

While in route to the complaint, two other responding units learned that the suspect had fled the area. A short time later, a witness gave officers information as to where to locate the suspect.

At that time, additional responding Princeton Police units responded to an area Ellison School Road in Camp Creek and located the suspect still in his vehicle. Officers were also able to locate the gun used in the shooting as well as the spent shell casings on scene.

The suspect, Mitchell Combs was placed under arrest without incident and has been charged with Wanton Endangerment, a felony. However, he should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.