Man arrested on two counts of alleged child neglect in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested on two counts of alleged child neglect in Fayette County.

According to a criminal complaint, in Sept. 2019, a Fayette County officer was contacted by CPS about a referral alleging that William Bennett had pulled a firearm on one of his daughters.

In a forensic interview, the victim said she and her younger sister were playing with toy guns at their father’s residence. Her father said “Let’s see how she likes it if she gets shot,” regarding the victim’s sister.

Bennett then went into his bedroom and came out with what the victim thought was a real gun. She alleged her father loaded the gun and pointed it at her.

The sister confirmed this information in an interview.

The officer was also advised that Bennett had posted inappropriate photos to his Facebook account, as well as through text messages.

Bennett was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $10,000 bond.